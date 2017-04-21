BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have declared full mobilization in the northern countryside of Hama on Friday after suffering heavy losses in the past 48 hours.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham called on all their rebel allies to send reinforcements to northern Hama in order to drive back the Syrian Army units quickly advancing along the Idlib-Hama Highway.

With Taybat Al-Imam and Souran under their control, the Syrian Arab Army has now shifted their attention to the towns of Halfaya and Morek.

Both Morek and Halfaya were captured by the jihadists in 2016, so the latter has had plenty of time to build-up their defenses at these strategic towns.

3 Comments on "Jihadists call on all rebel factions to send reinforcements to northern Hama"

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Excellent new 🙂
Not enough resources ❓
Trump will be unhappy 🙁
And Erdogollum will need an other false flag :!

21/04/2017 19:03
kit
kit
Seriously, why can you not right click on your site anymore?? Opening up another article in a new tab, it can’t be tab. What the hell’s going on guys??

21/04/2017 19:14
Floriangeyer
Floriangeyer
Lets hope there will be many suitable Killing Fields for the Russian Aerospace Forces to send the Jihadi’s to hell.

21/04/2017 22:28
