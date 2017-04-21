BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have declared full mobilization in the northern countryside of Hama on Friday after suffering heavy losses in the past 48 hours.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham called on all their rebel allies to send reinforcements to northern Hama in order to drive back the Syrian Army units quickly advancing along the Idlib-Hama Highway.

With Taybat Al-Imam and Souran under their control, the Syrian Arab Army has now shifted their attention to the towns of Halfaya and Morek.

Both Morek and Halfaya were captured by the jihadists in 2016, so the latter has had plenty of time to build-up their defenses at these strategic towns.

