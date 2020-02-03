BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units discovered during their combing operation in the city of Maarat al-Numan, a fortified headquarters established by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham under the city’s archaeological museum.

According to reports, the headquarters, which was 1,000 square meters, was equipped with tunnel and ventilation pipes that were used by the organization’s leaders to manage their terrorist operations.

A field source told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that “the headquarters extends on two levels in the first ground dedicated to the leaders of the terrorist organization engraved in an engineering manner and supported by highly fortified concrete consisting of several rooms connected to basements, and the second level consists of nine rooms with complex networks of basements that connect between the rooms with a network of ventilation pipes.”

The source pointed out that “the headquarters was used by the terrorists to live in,” along with housing prisoners.

A SANA correspondent stated that “the army units, while combing the liberated Babila village, also discovered a network of trenches and tunnels with headquarters and fortifications for Al-Nusra Front terrorists.”

The city of Maarat Al-Numan was captured by the Syrian Arab Army during their three-day operation last week.

