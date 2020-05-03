BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The jihadist forces blocked the Turkish Army on Sunday from entering a strategic town in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

According to the monitor, the jihadist group, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), blocked a Turkish Army column from entering Daret ‘Izza, which has been a long-time militant stronghold in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The SOHR report said that the HTS members previously blocked the Turkish Armed Forces at the Al-Katoura checkpoint, which caused friction between the two parties.

Tensions between the jihadists and Turkish Armed Forces have been rising for several days now, as the latter demands HTS and its allies leave the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) and close their crossings with the Syrian government.

These increased tensions have even led to both sides exchanging attacks in the Idlib Governorate; this resulted in three Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants being killed last week.

