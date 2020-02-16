BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is less than 10 kilometers away from fully besieging the remaining jihadists in the Anadan Plain region and outskirts of Aleppo city.

According to a military source in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army has captured more ground this afternoon following a quick sweep of the areas around Al-Mansoura.

The source said the Syrian Army has just captured the towns of Bayyanoun, Hayyan and Tal Maseibin in the Anadan Plain, along with the Al-Hadi Association Quarter in Aleppo city.

He added that the jihadist rebels have begun withdrawing their forces from the area in order to avoid being enveloped by the Syrian Arab Army in the next 24-48 hours.

In a matter of 48 hours, the jihadist defenses in western Aleppo have collapsed, paving the way for the Syrian Army to capture almost the entire area for the first time since they lost it in 2013.

The Syrian Army is hoping to clear the last remaining towns in the Anadan Plain, along with the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter and Layramoun, by the end of the week.

