BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is less than 10 kilometers away from fully besieging the remaining jihadists in the Anadan Plain region and outskirts of Aleppo city.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Scores Massive Advance Across Southern Aleppo
According to a military source in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army has captured more ground this afternoon following a quick sweep of the areas around Al-Mansoura.
The source said the Syrian Army has just captured the towns of Bayyanoun, Hayyan and Tal Maseibin in the Anadan Plain, along with the Al-Hadi Association Quarter in Aleppo city.
He added that the jihadist rebels have begun withdrawing their forces from the area in order to avoid being enveloped by the Syrian Arab Army in the next 24-48 hours.
In a matter of 48 hours, the jihadist defenses in western Aleppo have collapsed, paving the way for the Syrian Army to capture almost the entire area for the first time since they lost it in 2013.
The Syrian Army is hoping to clear the last remaining towns in the Anadan Plain, along with the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter and Layramoun, by the end of the week.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.