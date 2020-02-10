BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels, with support from the Turkish Armed Forces, have begun an operation to retake the strategic city of Saraqib in the northeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels reportedly begun the offensive this morning in an attempt to end the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) Idlib-Aleppo campaign and reestablish control over several areas they have lost.

While no gains have been reported thus far, a source from the Syrian Arab Army has reported heavy artillery from the jihadist lines in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

Prior to today’s offensive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave the Syrian Arab Army until the end of February to withdraw from the areas they have captured in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

However, it appears that Turkey will not wait for the Syrian Army to withdraw as the jihadist rebels and the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) have already begun their operation to retake the areas they lost.

