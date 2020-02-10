BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels, with support from the Turkish Armed Forces, have begun an operation to retake the strategic city of Saraqib in the northeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Captures Strategic Town in Southern Aleppo – Video
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels reportedly begun the offensive this morning in an attempt to end the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) Idlib-Aleppo campaign and reestablish control over several areas they have lost.
While no gains have been reported thus far, a source from the Syrian Arab Army has reported heavy artillery from the jihadist lines in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
Prior to today’s offensive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave the Syrian Arab Army until the end of February to withdraw from the areas they have captured in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.
However, it appears that Turkey will not wait for the Syrian Army to withdraw as the jihadist rebels and the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) have already begun their operation to retake the areas they lost.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.