BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made another push to capture the key hilltop of Tal Tari in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night.

According to a military source near the front-lines in Idlib, the Syrian Army failed to advance at Tal Tari after several hours of fighting with the jihadist rebels of Rouse the Believers.

The source added that the Syrian Army suffered more than ten casualties during the battle for Tal Tari.

Since Sunday, the Syrian Army has attempted to capture Tal Tari from the jihadist rebels; however, Rouse the Believers have refused to yield any ground to the military.

For the Syrian Army, capturing Tal Tari is a high priority because of its proximity to the militant stronghold of Ta’manah.

The Syrian Army needs to capture Ta’manah in order to advance to the eastern flank of Khan Sheikhoun.

