BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels followed suit this morning, as their forces launched an attack a new axis in southern Idlib, despite a string of defeats at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
According to reports from this front, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies launched a new attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions northeast of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib.
The reports said the jihadist rebels were attempting to break through the Syrian Army’s lines at the town of ‘Abdin, which is located directly north of Hobeit and northeast of Khan Sheikhoun.
A source from the Syrian Arab Army said the jihadist attack was ultimately foiled after a short battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies at the ‘Abdin front.
This latest attack by the jihadist rebels comes just hours after they lost five towns along the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5 Highway).
