BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The commander of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, announced that the jihadist forces launched drones towards the Hmeimim Base in western Syria last night.
READ ALSO: Russia strengthens main base in Syria after several jihadist attacks – video
“At approximately 23:00 on the evening of February 1, the airspace monitoring devices of the Russian Hmeimim base monitored a group of air targets that were launched from the militants controlled areas in Idlib … These drones were intercepted by electronic warfare methods, which disrupted all of them.”
The statement indicated that the drone attack did not result in any damages or injuries.
The Hmeimim Airbase is located near the coastal city of Jableh in the southwestern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
This latest attack by the jihadist rebels comes just days after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched their large-scale offensives in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.