BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The commander of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, announced that the jihadist forces launched drones towards the Hmeimim Base in western Syria last night.

READ ALSO: Russia strengthens main base in Syria after several jihadist attacks – video

“At approximately 23:00 on the evening of February 1, the airspace monitoring devices of the Russian Hmeimim base monitored a group of air targets that were launched from the militants controlled areas in Idlib … These drones were intercepted by electronic warfare methods, which disrupted all of them.”

The statement indicated that the drone attack did not result in any damages or injuries.

The Hmeimim Airbase is located near the coastal city of Jableh in the southwestern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

This latest attack by the jihadist rebels comes just days after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched their large-scale offensives in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

Advertisements