BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 A.M.) – For the second time in the last 48 hours, the jihadist rebels have attacked Russia’s Hmeimim Airbase in southwestern Latakia.

According to a statement released by the jihadist group “Rouse the Believers”, their fighters fired a number of grad rockets towards the Hmeimim Airbase near coastal city of Jableh.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to issue a statement about the attack; however, the jihadist grad rockets likely failed to reach their target, as the Russian air defenses at the Hmeimim Airbase have remained on high alert.

Since the start of August, the jihadist rebels have attempted to strike the Hmeimim Airbase on three separate occasions.

One of the occasions was reported by the Syrian Ministry of Defense shortly after the ceasefire deal was cancelled; it was later denied by the militants in the Idlib Governorate.

