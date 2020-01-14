BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the Tuesday that extremists are moving from Syria’s Idlib to Libya.

“About 90% of the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic is under the control of the legitimate government, and what remains are hotbeds of terrorist activity, primarily in Idlib, where extremists gradually lose their positions , but unfortunately,” the Russian foreign minister said at a joint press conference after his talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunadivarden. “They are talking again about a relationship between Syria and Libya. They are going there to continue to cause problems in this country. ”

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Sri Lanka today, Tuesday, and will then make a working visit to India and Uzbekistan.

It is noteworthy to mention that after the assassination of the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya broke out into two more civil wars, with two rival leaders fighting for control of Tripoli now.

F*ckoff
F*ckoff
Gee, Mr. Lavrov, I wonder who could be behind such a plot??? It wouldn't be one of your esteemed foreign "partners" who happens to have a country that straddles the Bosphorus Strait, would it?

2020-01-14 14:10