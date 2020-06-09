BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Photos and videos circulated by social media indicated that the terrorists moved a large number of forces on Monday to the Jabal al-Zawiya region in the Idlib countryside.

According to the reports, a large number of military and technical vehicles were moved to the southern Idlib front-lines, as many jihadists took up positions near the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions.

After this military build-up, the Syrian Air Force launched intensive raids targeting the militant sites and their movements in the area.

The Syrian Air Force and their Russian counterparts have since been conducting sporadic airstrikes that target the jihadist movements and positions in southern and western Idlib.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    3
    Shares
ALSO READ  Heavy-laden Russian ship heads to Syria with large number of military vehicles: photos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments