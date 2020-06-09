BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Photos and videos circulated by social media indicated that the terrorists moved a large number of forces on Monday to the Jabal al-Zawiya region in the Idlib countryside.
According to the reports, a large number of military and technical vehicles were moved to the southern Idlib front-lines, as many jihadists took up positions near the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions.
🔻 جانب من الأرتال العسكرية التي قامت هيئة تحرير الشام بإرسالها إلى محاور جبل الزاوية اليوم. pic.twitter.com/iJ7kgsrOmV
— Adnan Ahmad Hoseen (@HoseenAdnan) June 8, 2020
After this military build-up, the Syrian Air Force launched intensive raids targeting the militant sites and their movements in the area.
The Syrian Air Force and their Russian counterparts have since been conducting sporadic airstrikes that target the jihadist movements and positions in southern and western Idlib.
