BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels from the Al-Nusra Front (likely reference to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham) have recently transported chemical weapons to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, Sputnik Arabic reported, citing local sources.

According to the Sputnik report, the Al-Nusra Front, with help from the White Helmets, transferred several cylinders of chlorine gas to the southern countryside of Idlib, specifically, the town of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man. Another delivery was made to the city of Saraqib in the eastern countryside of Idlib. The report claimed this took place last Wednesday.

The Sputnik report said the cylinders arrived in the two Idlib Governorate towns by two cars belonging to the White Helmets organization, and the experts delivered the contents to the headquarters of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

They said that the cylinders that arrived last Wednesday morning in Saraqib were stored in one of the city’s southern farms to be taken by the headquarters Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham. The location is unknown, they said.

They would conclude by saying that a member of the White Helmets informed their source about the movement of these contents.

