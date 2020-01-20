BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a fresh attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses in eastern Idlib yesterday, resulting in a fierce battle among the warring parties.

While the Syrian Army was able to repel the jihadist attack, at least ten of their soldiers were killed and 15 more were wounded.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), four Russian officers were killed during the jihadist attack on the hilltop of Tal Museitaf in eastern Idlib.

Citing a source at the Hmeimim Airbase in southwestern Latakia, SOHR said the four Russian military officers were killed and several more were wounded during the jihadist assault.

However, the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Warring Parties contrasted some of their claims. For one, the SOHR report said 30 Syrian Army soldiers were killed, but both the Russian Reconciliation Center and SAA said their death toll was no more than ten. Secondly, neither of them mentioned casualties in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Russian Ministry of Defense usually announces their casualties in Syria; however, there has been no statement from the ministry regarding the SOHR’s claims.

