BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels are nowhere to be found in southern Aleppo this evening, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reported the capture of four more towns.
According to the latest field report from the eastern countryside of Idlib, the Syrian Army captured the towns of Tal Al-Tabriz, Al-Ajaz, Al-Thuriyeh, and Al-Daheriyeh after pushing northeast of recently seized Saraqib.
The report added that the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured these areas with relative ease, as there was little-to-no resistance from the jihadist rebels that once controlled this area.
This latest advance comes just an hour after the Syrian Army captured five towns along the Idlib-Aleppo axes in northern Syria.
