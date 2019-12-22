BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Russian Army announced the death of six Syrian soldiers and the hospitalization of 13 others in a suicide attack in Idlib governorate, northern Syria.
The head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, said that the Syrian Army forces repelled an attack by gunmen from the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group; however, during this assault, the jihadist forces managed to carry out a suicide bombing.
Borenkov added that the militants ’attack was stopped by artillery fire from the Syrian Armed Forces, which resulted in heavy losses for the attackers.
Borenkov stressed that the Russian Center for Reconciliation calls on the leaders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations and initiate a peaceful settlement of the situation in the areas under their control.
