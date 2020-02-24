BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The jihadist special forces attempted to storm the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Idlib Governorate recently, resulting in heavy losses for the militants.

In a video released on Saturday via Telegram, several jihadist corpses were filmed by Syrian Army reporters inside the Idlib Governorate.

The jihadists were in possession of new equipment and battle fatigues, which had some observers confused about whether or not they were actually Turkish military personnel.

In the past, the jihadist special forces have carried out attacks behind the Syrian Arab Army’s lines; however, this is one of the first times that one of their operations ended in complete disaster, leaving many of them killed or wounded.

 

FairsFair
FairsFair
Excellent news.
As these jihadis/Turkish soldiers have no air cover distraction provided by the Turkish Air Force, they are exposed since they are often fighting on unfamiliar foreign terrain and facing a battle-hardened local SAA/Syrian militias. They should expect to take these levels of casualties for their deluded dream of a Caliphate/neo-Ottoman Empire.
p.s. They will be dead Turkish soldiers if they are body-bagged and passed back the lines. Killed jihadis face vultures; mass burials or burning by the Syrian military for public safety.

Stern Daler
@Fair, The Turk mercenaries lacked the air support they had in Afrin.

Without fortifications they have little chance in open battle

antijoo
antijoo
moderately dead

Stern Daler
LOL

Chauhan Chauhan
they are turkish force hiding behind jihadist.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Now they are good jihadis :
comment image

Coucoumanga
Coucoumanga
Your Turkey special forces heros today…They look so fierce here fighting lying in the ground. Fighting with jihadis on your side isn't such a good idea https://t.me/hamanews1/4297

