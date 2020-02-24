BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The jihadist special forces attempted to storm the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Idlib Governorate recently, resulting in heavy losses for the militants.
In a video released on Saturday via Telegram, several jihadist corpses were filmed by Syrian Army reporters inside the Idlib Governorate.
The jihadists were in possession of new equipment and battle fatigues, which had some observers confused about whether or not they were actually Turkish military personnel.
In the past, the jihadist special forces have carried out attacks behind the Syrian Arab Army’s lines; however, this is one of the first times that one of their operations ended in complete disaster, leaving many of them killed or wounded.
