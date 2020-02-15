Syrian Army

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has seized more ground in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate amid the collapse of the jihadist defenses north of Taftanaz.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Scores Massive Advance Across Southern Aleppo

According to the latest report from the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army captured two towns in southwestern Aleppo this evening after advancing from nearby Kafr Naha, which was seized earlier in the day.

The report identified the two towns captured by the Syrian Army as ‘Aweijal and ‘Aajal, which are located just east of the Idlib Governorate’s territorial border.

This latest advance comes amid a major push by the Syrian Arab Army to capture the remaining areas under jihadist control in the western part of the Aleppo Governorate.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  ISIS kills several Syrian Army soldiers in eastern Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Arrasar terroristas de Erdogan se ha dicho, hasta la victoria siempre glorioso ejercito Sirio.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-15 21:51