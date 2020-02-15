BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has seized more ground in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate amid the collapse of the jihadist defenses north of Taftanaz.
According to the latest report from the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army captured two towns in southwestern Aleppo this evening after advancing from nearby Kafr Naha, which was seized earlier in the day.
The report identified the two towns captured by the Syrian Army as ‘Aweijal and ‘Aajal, which are located just east of the Idlib Governorate’s territorial border.
This latest advance comes amid a major push by the Syrian Arab Army to capture the remaining areas under jihadist control in the western part of the Aleppo Governorate.
