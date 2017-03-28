BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:05 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Ahrar Al-Sham walked into a tactically setuped ambush on Tuesday after seizing the village of Al-Sakhir in northern Hama.

Not long after releasing images and video footage of their forces in control of Al-Sakhir, the jihadist rebels found themselves in the middle of an ambush that was perfectly timed by the Syrian Arab Army in the Al-Qaramita area.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army killed over 10 jihadist rebels from Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham, Jaysh Al-‘Izza, and Faylaq Al-Sham, including two commanders that were present during the ambush.

As a result of this ambush, the Syrian Arab Army recovered all of the points they lost at Al-Sakhir and Al-Qaramita, forcing the jihadist rebels to retreat in disarray in order to avoid more casualties.

3 Comments on "Jihadist rebels walk into a Syrian Army ambush in northern Hama"

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
I hope Horror Al-Shame enjoyed this nice fuck 🙂 🙂 🙂
That was a very nice kill zone 🙂
I hope they will retest it again soon, I like to see them running like rabbits to avoid the bullets 🙂

28/03/2017 22:11
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
"That was a very nice kill zone"
=> It really stunk the trap for dumbasses

Nestor Arapa
Sólo 10, muy poco, el ejercito debe ser mas agresivo con estos mercenarios, acabarlos asta exterminar por completo y mostrar fotos y videos para bajar la moral de estos terroristas.

Today 00:42
