BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:05 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Ahrar Al-Sham walked into a tactically setuped ambush on Tuesday after seizing the village of Al-Sakhir in northern Hama.

Not long after releasing images and video footage of their forces in control of Al-Sakhir, the jihadist rebels found themselves in the middle of an ambush that was perfectly timed by the Syrian Arab Army in the Al-Qaramita area.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army killed over 10 jihadist rebels from Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham, Jaysh Al-‘Izza, and Faylaq Al-Sham, including two commanders that were present during the ambush.

As a result of this ambush, the Syrian Arab Army recovered all of the points they lost at Al-Sakhir and Al-Qaramita, forcing the jihadist rebels to retreat in disarray in order to avoid more casualties.

