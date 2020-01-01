BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) have moved reinforcements to the Idlib front-lines this week after several towns and villages in early December.
According to a report from the nearby Hama Governorate, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies from the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) moved reinforcements to the southeastern front of the Idlib Governorate.
The report said since their arrival, the jihadist rebels have intensified their artillery and rocket strikes against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF).
The weather conditions have since cleared and the Syrian and Russian air forces have resumed their airstrikes over the southern and southeastern countrysides of the Idlib Governorate.
However, it appears that the Syrian Arab Army is shifting their focus to the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, where they recently sent a large number of reinforcements from the 4th Armored Division to.
The offensive will supposedly focus on the Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5 Highway) and the key city of Saraqib.
