BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The month of December has witnessed very little airstrikes, as poor weather has grounded both the Syrian and Russian air forces in northwestern Syria.
According to a government source in Damascus, the Russian and Syrian air forces have been unable to carry out many airstrikes due to heavy rain and poor visibility, which is common in the Levant during the winter months.
The absence of airstrikes have proven to be beneficial for the jihadist rebels along the southern front of Idlib, as they have managed to score some little advances against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
In particular, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s special forces have taken control of the abandoned battalion base near the Abu Dhuhour Airbase after launching a surprise operation along this front in southeastern Idlib.
Moreover, the jihadist rebels from the Rouse the Believers were able to move a large number of their terrorists to the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
Due to this deployment, Rouse the Believers were able to force the Syrian military to abandon some posts near the town of Harishah, resulting in the obstruction of one of the army’s supply routes to Al-Hader in southern Aleppo.
