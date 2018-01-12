BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:35 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels are having a rough night in the Idlib Governorate after both of their counter-offensives ended in complete disaster.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the Islamist rebels attempted to retake the towns of ‘Atshan and Sinjar on Friday, despite the fact that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had already heavily fortified the area.

Using young suicide bombers to carry out SVBIED attacks, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham repeatedly attempted to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s lines at ‘Atshan and Sinjar; however, they failed on every try.

According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Army lured the jihadist rebels to enter one area unopposed near ‘Atshan tonight before they laid a successful ambush on the group of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham militants.

The source added that over 20 militants were killed near ‘Atshan, while 15 more were killed at the Sinjar axis tonight.