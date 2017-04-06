BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a small-scale offensive inside the Dara’a Governorate on Thursday that targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in-and-around the provincial capital.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham began the offensive by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoints around Jdeideh in the Dara’a countryside; this resulted in a series of fierce clashes today that lasted for most of the morning.

In conjunction with the assault on Jdeideh, the jihadist rebels also attacked the Syrian Arab Army at the Al-Karak and Dara’a Al-Balad districts, resulting in more clashes in the provincial capital today.

However, the jihadist offensive would not end well, as they were unable to infiltrate the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses in the Dara’a Governorate on Thursday.

According to a military source in Dara’a, the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses scored direct hits on the jihadist infiltrators near Jdeideh, killing and wounding over ten militants from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army killed 13 militants and destroyed two 14.5mm anti-aircraft machine guns at both the Al-Karak and Dara’a Al-Balad districts.

Approximately one hour ago, another group of jihadist rebels attempted to cross the Syrian Arab Army’s front-lines near the Al-Lajat Plateau; however, they were ambushed by 5th Armored Division before making any headway.