BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched four attacks in four days in the Golan Heights recently, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions around the key city of Al-Ba’ath.

With help from the Israeli Air Force, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham were able to make some advances during the first two days of their assault; however, they would later concede all of the territory they captured to the Syrian Arab Army.

According to a military source from the Golani Regiment, the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) have killed more than 50 jihadist fighters and wounded 150+ others during the intense fighting in the Golan Heights.

The video footage above was released by the National Defense Forces, today; it shows their soldiers pushing back the jihadist fighters.

  1. The National Defence Forces have matured into a potent and vital component of the Syrian government fight against the all too increasing and obvious Israeli and US Coalition assault against the Secular State of Syria.

    The NDF look to be better trained and coordinated with slicker weapon handling skills in all the reports we have seen in recent months.