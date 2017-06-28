BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched four attacks in four days in the Golan Heights recently, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions around the key city of Al-Ba’ath.

With help from the Israeli Air Force, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham were able to make some advances during the first two days of their assault; however, they would later concede all of the territory they captured to the Syrian Arab Army.

According to a military source from the Golani Regiment, the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) have killed more than 50 jihadist fighters and wounded 150+ others during the intense fighting in the Golan Heights.

The video footage above was released by the National Defense Forces, today; it shows their soldiers pushing back the jihadist fighters.