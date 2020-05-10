BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a new raid this morning that targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Al-Ghaab Plain region of northwestern Hama.

According to a field source, the jihadist rebels, led by the “Rouse the Believers” operations room, launched an attack on the Syrian Army’s defenses at the town of Al-Tanjarah, resulting in a number of casualties for the SAA.

The jihadist group was able to seize some points during the attack, but later withdrew when reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army arrived to drive them back from the area.

This raid by the jihadist group came just hours after they launched several Grad missiles towards the Russian military’s primary headquarters in Syria.

The increased aggression by both the Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two sides, especially over the terms of the March 5th Moscow Agreement.

Per the agreement, the militant forces are supposed to withdraw six kilometres north of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway); however, they have refused to leave their points south of this roadway.

In response, the Syrian Army has become increasingly aggressive in Jabal Al-Zawiya, launching several attacks on the jihadist points to force them to reconsider.

All of this has culminated in an upsurge of violence, which has recently spiraled out of control due to the warring parties sending a large number of reinforcements to this volatile front in northwestern Syria.

