BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a new offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Saturday in a bid to capture several sites near the Abu Dhuhour Airport.

According to a field report from southeastern Idlib, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies captured four towns from the Syrian Army after catching them off guard at the ‘Aajaz front.

HTS and their allies managed to capture the town of ‘Aajaz, along with Istablat, Rasm Al-Ward, and Sourouj.

This latest advance by the jihadist rebels comes just a day after they attempted to capture ‘Aajaz from the Syrian Army.

