BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have managed to retake another town in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate after launching a powerful counter-attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to reports from southeast Idlib, the jihadist rebels, led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), recaptured the town of Tal Khatrah after a fierce battle with the Syrian Arab Army this evening.

With Tal Khatrah under their control, the jihadist rebels have now retaken two of the four towns they lost to the Syrian Arab Army this week.

A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar this evening that the two other towns will likely be captured by the jihadist rebels in the next few hours, as Tal Khatrah overlooked a lot of the area.

Earlier this week, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps, alongside the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), launched an attack at two axes in southeastern Idlib.

The Syrian Army captured four towns shortly after launching the attack; however, they have since failed to secure the area they captured.

Advertisements