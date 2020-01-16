BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a counter-offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this afternoon, as they attempted to retake the areas they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) last night.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA), the jihadist rebels began their counter-assault by storming the Syrian Army’s defenses at the town of Abu Jarif.

Not long after launching the attack, the jihadist rebels were able to retake Abu Jarif from the Syrian Army, as the latter was unable to secure the town since they captured it last night.

The jihadist rebels are now working to retake the three other areas they lost to the Syrian Arab Army last night.

On Wednesday evening, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful attack at two axes in eastern Idlib; this would result in the capture of four towns from the jihadist rebels.

