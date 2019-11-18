BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a counter-offensive in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate last night after losing several points south of Kabani.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the jihadist rebels began their counter-offensive to retake the strategic Zuwayqat Mountains last night by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) recently captured points near the town of Kabani.

Following a short battle at the northern edge of the Zuwayqat Mountains, the jihadist rebes were able to retake all of the areas they lost to the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division, including the northern hilltops.

The Syrian Arab Army withdrew from these points back to where they started, leaving them with no new ground under their control.

According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Army made the decision to launch this Kabani offensive on Sunday after the weather reports indicated low visibility due to heavy fog.

This was important for the Syrian military because the low visibility would provide much needed cover for their troops as they enter a well-fortified area south of Kabani.

Ultimately, the Syrian Army’s attack would fall short of attaining its primary objective, which was to reach the southern entrance of Kabani.

