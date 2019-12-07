BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels have reversed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate after the latter captured the air defense base near the town of Tal Al-Khazanah.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the jihadist rebels managed to retake the air defense base just 24 hours after the Syrian Arab Army captured the installation during a swift attack in southeastern Idlib.

With the jihadist recapture of the air defense base, the front-lines in southeastern Idlib have returned to the previous lines at the start of the week.

At the same time, the Syrian Army continues to heavily target the southern region of the Idlib Governorate with artillery and missiles, with most of strikes hitting the area between Kafr Nabl and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Lastly, Russian aircraft are also participating in the attack; however, they were briefly grounded on Thursday due to poor weather.

