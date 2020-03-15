BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – As of Sunday, March 15th, the jihadist rebels near the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) have refused to withdraw from the area, despite an agreement between Turkey and Russia last week.
According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source in the Hama Governorate, the jihadist rebels have not left any of their military posts south of the M-4 Highway; thus, leaving it open for the Syrian Armed Forces to resume their offensive in this region.
Per the March 5th Moscow Agreement, all militant groups were supposed to withdraw from the villages and towns south of the M-4 Highway.
However, despite the agreement, the jihadist rebels have refused to do so, which has resulted in the Russian military putting pressure on their Turkish allies to step in.
The chances are now high that the Syrian Armed Forces will resume their Idlib offensive, which is something that the Turkish regime has opposed and hoped to avoid.
