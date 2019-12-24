BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) have refused to surrender the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man after peace talks facilitated by Turkey and Russia.

According to reports from the Idlib countryside, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham refused the terms of surrender offered by the Syrian Army; instead, they vowed to hold the city, despite their several setbacks recently.

“The militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-sham, which is a front for the the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra – have foiled all Syrian and Russian efforts to conciliate in Ma’arat Al-Nu’man,” a field source told Sputnik Arabic.

The source pointed out that the HTS militants have arrested a large number of civilians who had contacted the local reconciliation committees and the Russian reconciliation center to spare the region a military action.

They would add that the Syrian Army is just a few kilometers away from Ma’arat al-Nu’man’s southern gates. “Consequently, the army has no choice but to pursue the military operation being waged in the southern part of the governorate and storm the city after the great progress achieved during the few days.”

On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army captured several areas from the jihadist rebels, including the strategic town of Jarjanaz, which is located southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

