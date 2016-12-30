BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) - The jihadist rebels of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham rejected the government's proposal that would give the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) control of the Wadi Barada area of rural Damascus.

According to a military source in Damascus, the jihadist rebels were upset over the government's insistence that all militants be transferred to the Idlib Governorate.

In response to the government's demands, the jihadist rebels obstructed the gas flow through the Damascus pipeline on Thursday, leaving more than 5 million people without proper heating this winter.

The Syrian Arab Army will now prepare to storm the final jihadist-held villages in the Wadi Barada area, as they look to recapture this region in rural Damascus that borders Lebanon's Beqa'a Governorate.