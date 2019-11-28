BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in the Idlib Governorate have begun positioning their heavy weapons near a Turkish military base in the Idlib Governorate.

In photos captured by reconnaissance aircraft, the jihadist rebels can be seen establishing their positions next to the Turkish military base, which would provide them cover in case of a retaliatory attack from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.

The Turkish NATO army is allowing al-Qaeda to establish heavy weapons positions right next to its posts in Idlib, the posts which were established in the first place to push terrorists and their heavy weapons 20km to the back. pic.twitter.com/F05JF5Vi6o — Within Syria (@WithinSyriaBlog) November 28, 2019

This move by the jihadist rebels has been done before, especially in the Hama Governorate when the latter put their rocket launchers near the Turkish military’s observation posts in northern Hama.

Knowing that this is where the militant rockets were coming from, the Syrian Arab Army finally responded in August by attacking these jihadist positions, which also resulted in the death of a couple Turkish military personnel.

Ankara warned Moscow about these incidents that took place in northwestern Hama; however, the Syrian military has vowed to attack the jihadist rebels in any part of Syria.

With the Syrian Army steadily advancing at the southeastern region of the Idlib Governorate, the jihadist rebels are looking for ways to strengthen their positions and evade the devastating airstrikes from the Russian Air Force.

