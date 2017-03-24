BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Sham launched a new offensive this morning that targeted the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Sham began their assault by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the Sakhr Checkpoint located near the villages of Al-Mughayr and Bredge.

Opposition activists claimed the Sakhr Checkpoint was captured by their jihadist rebels this afternoon, following a fierce battle with the Syrian Arab Army; however, this was denied by a military source in Hama.

According to the military source, the jihadist rebels are attempting to capture the villages of Al-Mughayr and Bredge in order to build a buffer-zone around the key town of Kafr Naboudeh, whcih is located along the Idlib Governorate’s southern axis.

With their Al-Qaeda allies, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, missing from this battle, the jihadist rebels will have a hard time trying to break-through the Syrian Arab Army’s strong defenses in this area.