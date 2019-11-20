BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels have launched a counter-offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this morning after losing a town to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the jihadist rebels reportedly stormed the eastern part of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah in a bid to stop the Syrian military from fortifying their positions in the town.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the jihadist rebels were able to reenter the town, but they have yet to expel the remaining Syrian Army troops from the area.
Furthermore, the source says the Syrian Army is resisting the jihadist attack and does not plan to abandon the town, despite the intensity of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s counter-attack.
Earlier this morning, the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) resumed their southeastern Idlib offensive after temporarily pausing the operation last week.
The 25th Special Mission Forces were able to capture the town of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah after a short battle with the jihadist rebels this morning.
At this time, they are involved in a fierce battle with the jihadists; they are also being aided by the Russian Air Force, who is launching heavy strikes on the jihadist supply lines in Idlib.
