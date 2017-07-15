BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched an operation on Friday evening that was geared at breaking through the Syrian Army’s defenses in northwestern Aleppo.

Under the cover darkness, the jihadist rebels stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses in the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter of northwest Aleppo, attempting to infiltrate the latter’s positions from their western flank.

However, despite the intensity of the attack, the jihadist rebels were unable to break-through the Syrian Army’s front-lines after several hours of fighting.

Following their failed assault, the jihadist rebels began shelling the Syrian Army’s positions in Layramoun, Mogambo, and New Aleppo districts.

No casualties were reported.