BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in the Aleppo countryside launched a new attack on the provincial capital this afternoon, as their forces targeted the densely populated districts of the city.
According to report from the provincial capital, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham targeted Aleppo with a number of missiles, hitting the New Aleppo and Al-Hamdaniyah districts.
No casualties have been reported.
This attack by the jihadist rebels comes at the same time Russian airstrikes were reported over the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
The Russian Air Force was reportedly to have launched a couple airstrikes over the Dart ‘Izza area, which is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Advertisements
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.