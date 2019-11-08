BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in the Aleppo countryside launched a new attack on the provincial capital this afternoon, as their forces targeted the densely populated districts of the city.

According to report from the provincial capital, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham targeted Aleppo with a number of missiles, hitting the New Aleppo and Al-Hamdaniyah districts.

No casualties have been reported.

This attack by the jihadist rebels comes at the same time Russian airstrikes were reported over the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

The Russian Air Force was reportedly to have launched a couple airstrikes over the Dart ‘Izza area, which is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

