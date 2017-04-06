BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.)- Minutes ago, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), and Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched a new offensive in the northern countryside of Latakia this morning, targeting the strategic village of Kinsibba that is under the control of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies began the assault by firing a barrage of artillery shells and rockets toward the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Kinsibba countryside of northern Latakia.

While no storming has been reported yet by local activists, the jihadist rebels are expected to begin their ground assault in the coming hours as they look to take control of Kinsibba from the Syrian Arab Army.

Kinsibba is considered an imperative village in northern Latakia because it is at one of the highest points in the Kurdish Mountains; it has been under the Syrian Army’s control since early 2016.

