BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have launched a counter-offensive this evening to retake a strategic mountain located in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
The jihadist rebels began their counter-offensive south of Kabani this evening when they successfully foiled the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advance to the southern entrance of Kabani.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the jihadist rebels are currently attacking the Syrian Army’s defenses at the northern slope of the Zuwayqat Mountains in a bid to reverse all of the 4th Armored Division’s gains.
Since the Syrian Army was unable to fortify their positions at the Zuwayqat Mountains, they will mostly likely be driven back to where they started from earlier today.
According to a military source, the Syrian Army’s attack was launched under the cover of heavy fog; they used the low visibility to score an advance in the area, but they were ultimately unable to cross the wide-open terrain that separates the last hills from Kabani.
The Syrian Arab Army will not likely storm this area for a few days, as they await the 25th Special Mission Forces’ (formerly Tiger Forces) attack on the southeastern region of the Idlib Governorate.
