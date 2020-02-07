BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) launched a counter-offensive in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate Friday in a bid to retake the territories they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) over the last ten days.
According to a Syrian military report from southern Aleppo, the jihadist rebels attempted to advance east of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway, in the direction of Khan Touman; however, they were confronted by a big contingent of Syrian Arab Army and Local Defense Forces (LDF) personnel.
The report said the Syrian Army and the LDF were able to repel the jihadist rebel attack after a short battle on Friday afternoon.
A source from the Syrian Arab Army further denied the claims by the jihadist rebels about recapturing any territory in southern Aleppo.
The source added that all of the areas the jihadist rebels allegedly captured were already under their control.
