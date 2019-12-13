BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Syrian military launched a new attack on Thursday to retake the abandoned battalion base in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Led by the Republican Guard and Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary), the Syrian military stormed the abandoned battalion base’s eastern perimeter in a bid to overwhelm the jihadist forces from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Following a fierce battle between the warring parties, the Syrian military was forced to withdraw from the eastern perimeter of the abandoned battalion base.
According to an army source in the area, the Syrian military and Liwaaa Al-Quds were unable to crack the jihadist lines after two waves of attacks at the abandoned base.
In the past two days, the Syrian military has launched two big attacks on the abandoned battalion base; these two attacks have both been foiled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
The Syrian Army lost the abandoned base earlier this week when Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s “Abu Bakr” special forces unit launched a surprise attack to seize this installation in eastern Idlib.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.