BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Syrian military launched a new attack on Thursday to retake the abandoned battalion base in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Led by the Republican Guard and Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary), the Syrian military stormed the abandoned battalion base’s eastern perimeter in a bid to overwhelm the jihadist forces from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Following a fierce battle between the warring parties, the Syrian military was forced to withdraw from the eastern perimeter of the abandoned battalion base.

According to an army source in the area, the Syrian military and Liwaaa Al-Quds were unable to crack the jihadist lines after two waves of attacks at the abandoned base.

In the past two days, the Syrian military has launched two big attacks on the abandoned battalion base; these two attacks have both been foiled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The Syrian Army lost the abandoned base earlier this week when Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s “Abu Bakr” special forces unit launched a surprise attack to seize this installation in eastern Idlib.

