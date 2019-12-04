BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attempted to advance their positions in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night after recovering all of the territory they lost to the jihadist rebels over the weekend.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army launched an attack on the town of Umm Al-Tinah in a bid to expand their presence in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Following a short battle last night, the Syrian Arab Army was forced to abandon their attack after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies from the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) refused to concede their territory.
This latest attack by the Syrian Arab Army came just hours after they recovered four towns that were under the control of the jihadist rebels.
