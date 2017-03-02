BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a new assault in the northern Homs countryside last night, targeting the checkpoints located along the Homs-Salamiyah Highway.

Led by the Homs Corps operation room, the jihadist rebels reportedly destroyed a Syrian Army tank and seized the Qatari Checkpoint along this important highway located along the provincial border of the Homs and Hama governorates.

This jihadist operation began at midnight on Thursday and specifically targeted this strategic highway that is used by the Syrian Army to transport to supplies to this volatile front.

According to local activists, the Homs-Salamiyah Highway has been closed for at least 10 hours now, while the Syrian Arab Army attempts to restore control over the Qatari checkpoint.

Shit happens but the SAA will also prevail in this sectors of the front.

