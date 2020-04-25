BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have been confiscating Christian properties in Idlib on the basis of their religion, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

“Christians in Idlib province face the injustice of jihadist organizations and violations by Islamic factions, in terms of applying ‘Islamic Sharia law’ to members of different religious communities. Islamic factions are clamping down on them and imposing levies ‘Jizya’ in order to force them to leave their homes to regime-controlled areas,” the SOHR report said.

According to the SOHR report, the jihadist rebels, primarily Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), are forcing Christian property owners to renew contracts at their officers, which often result in raising rent on their houses and shops.

“HTS has clamped down on the Christians of Idlib city, pursuing the landlords and occupants of their properties. The office of ‘Christians’ properties’ of HTS, which considers as spoils, has notified tenants to check with the administrative offices, to renew the contracts and set new terms, including raising the rents of houses and shops,” SOHR said.

The jihadist group has notified the remaining Christians in Idlib that their faction has ‘right’ to raise the prices on their properties and even confiscate them.

If a Christian landowner has left the jihadist-held areas, they are not allowed to retain their properties by hiring someone to represent them in their areas, the SOHR added.

