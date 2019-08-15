BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham shot down a Syrian Air Force jet over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday.

According to the Syrian military, the air force lost contact with the Su-22 jet that was carrying out a bombing mission over southern Idlib.

The Su-22 was reportedly shot down yesterday afternoon by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham over the front-line town of Ta’manah.

Once the aircraft crashed, the pilot was missing for several hours before he was captured by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham last night.

The jihadist group’s official media wing later released footage of their militants capturing the pilot in the southern countryside of Idlib.

The captured pilot was identified as Mohammad Ahmad Sleiman during his interrogation by the jihadist group.

Advertisements