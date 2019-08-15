BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham shot down a Syrian Air Force jet over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday.
According to the Syrian military, the air force lost contact with the Su-22 jet that was carrying out a bombing mission over southern Idlib.
The Su-22 was reportedly shot down yesterday afternoon by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham over the front-line town of Ta’manah.
Once the aircraft crashed, the pilot was missing for several hours before he was captured by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham last night.
The jihadist group’s official media wing later released footage of their militants capturing the pilot in the southern countryside of Idlib.
The captured pilot was identified as Mohammad Ahmad Sleiman during his interrogation by the jihadist group.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.