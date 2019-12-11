BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels managed to score a new advance in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week after launching a surprise operation against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops at the abandoned battalion base.

According to reports from this front, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham managed to retake this base in eastern Idlib after overwhelming the Syrian Army troops with their manpower and gunfire.

Pro-militant activists have alleged that more than 20 Syrian soldiers were killed during the battle; however, a military source denied this high death toll, saying the total number of casualties was between 10-15.

The source would add that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham took advantage of the poor weather to attack the Syrian Army’s positions at the abandoned battalion. Th weather was important for the jihadist attack because the Syrian and Russian air forces were unable to provide assistance to the ground forces at the base.

Advertisements