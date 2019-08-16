BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in southern Idlib have suffered several setbacks at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) over the last two weeks.

These setbacks have left the jihadist rebels in a state of chaos as their forces have lost most of their territory in Hama and several areas inside the Idlib Governorate.

With little to show for on the battlefield, the jihadist rebels, in particular, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers, have resorted to their old tactics of beheading Syrian soldiers that are either alive or dead.

Over the last week, the jihadist rebels have posted multiple beheading videos, with most of them taking place near the the town of Sukayk in southern Idlib.

In the last few days alone, the jihadist rebels have relesaed at least five videos of their fighters beheading Syrian soldiers in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Most of these videos have been shared on the jihadist social media pages, with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s media wing sharing the majority of these videos.

Fighter
Guest
Fighter
Prove they are exact same as isis terrorists

2019-08-16 22:09
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Western monsters. Donald may be proud of these fighters. One criminal more.

2019-08-16 22:15
shy talk
Guest
shy talk
f$cking dirtbags

2019-08-16 22:25