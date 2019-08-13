BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – A new video has surfaced of the jihadist rebels beheading two captured Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers in the northern region of Syria.

Based on the video that was released, the jihadist rebels beheaded the Syrian soldiers in the northeastern part of the Latakia Governorate.

The gruesome footage was released on several social media networks, including Twitter and Facebook.

Over the last two weeks, the jihadist rebels have suffered several setbacks in northern Syria at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army.

The Syrian Army’s offensive has paved the way for their troops to enter the Idlib Governorate from two different axes, while also sealing off the northwestern region of the Hama Governorate.

As seen in the past (e.g. Aleppo 2016 offensive), the jihadist rebels often resort to these gruesome tactics in response to their battlefield woes.

Even the Houthis in Yemen are more humane are carry their wounded captured enemies more humanely, having seen 100s of videos of yemen war conflict I have never seen any video where Houthi fighters are shown being disrespectful against their dead enemy combatants by putting their foot on their dead face or chest or beheading etc. The Houthis always point to the enemy combatant and just move on and have never glorified their victory over captured Saudi Soldiers or the Saudi supported Jihadis fighting the Houthis. Just shows the mind set of the Jihadis in Syria who are now desperate… Read more »

2019-08-13 08:25