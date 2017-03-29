BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham, Jaysh Al-Nasr, and Faylaq Al-Sham launched the second phase of their northern Hama offensive on Wednesday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the Al-Mughayr and Bredeij areas.

Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and their allies began flooding the Al-Mughayr and Bredeij areas with an assortment of rockets and artillery shells in order to weaken the Syrian Arab Army’s resolve.

While no storming has been reported yet, the jihadist rebels are expected to launch their ground assault in the coming hours, as they attempt to seize these imperative areas in the northern Hama countryside.

The last time the jihadist rebels attacked this area in northern Hama, they were ambushed by a large Syrian Arab Army force that killed several of their combatants.

A Syrian Army source told Al-Masdar News on Wednesday evening that their forces are very strong in this area and that they should repel this assault.

