BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attempted to advance their positions in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Thursday after a relatively quiet week at the Kabani front.
According to reports from this front, Syrian Arab Army troops took advantage of the poor weather conditions and attempted to advance at the Zuwayqat Mountains south of Kabani.
However, following a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), the Syrian Arab Army was forced to halt their attack in order to avoid more casualties.
The Syrian Arab Army has often used the poor weather conditions this winter to attempt to advance in northeastern Latakia. While they have experienced some initial successful against the jihadist rebels, they have always been driven back hours later.
